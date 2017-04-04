Sevenmile Road temporarily closed due to wet conditions

Sevenmile Road (Forest Road 225), located north of Rustic, is temporarily closed as of April 4 due to wet conditions from spring run-off. An April 4 storm also brought 2-5 inches of snow on top of the muddy conditions. The closure is necessary to maintain the integrity of the work done to repair this road following the September 2013 Flood. The road will remain closed until the road base has a chance to dry.

Many other Canyon Lakes Ranger District Roads remain closed for the season. Stay up-to-date with the latest online at www.fs.usda.gov/.