Event planning made easy

When you just can’t do it all, call on Mary-Jo Briguglio for a professional job.

Businesses often find themselves in a bind, not large enough to organize and promote marketing events. As the owner of Excellence in Event Experiences (E3), she can help, from planning through lead follow up.

Briguglio plans conferences, corporate events and trade shows for non-profit and private sector organizations, searching for the best venue, setting up exhibits and facilitating relationships with customers and suppliers. Call or email her at 970-231-8002 or e3professional@gmail.com or visit her at LinkedIn.