The secret life of Red Feather Lakes library includes magazines, newspapers and tablets to borrow

We’re going to be discussing Red Feather Lakes Community Library secrets today. Not that we want them secret. It’s just in the press of things some great resources, things and services don’t receive the attention they deserve. In other words, unintended library secrets.

For example, do you know that through a very generous donation we’re receiving the Sunday edition of the New York Times National Edition? It’s a massive amount of paper and information, including Sunday Style, Sports, Arts and Leisure and the weekly Book Review. I’m partial to the latter.

By Creed Kidd, Library Director

Also, through a much-appreciated donation, we’re receiving the daily Denver Post, joining the daily Coloradoan and our favorite monthly, the North Forty News. We have multiple copies of the North Forty that you’re welcome to take and enjoy at home.

We hold copies of 30 magazines, ranging from Time, Backpacker, National Geographic Traveler, Real Simple, Cowboy and Indians and Consumer Reports, to name a few. What may be secret to you is that all magazine issues – new and old – can be checked out and used at home. Just like everything else in the library they can be borrowed for three weeks at a time. We’ll be adding in 2017 Horse Illustrated, Craft Ideas, Victoria – and more.

You may know that we have – for your use and enjoyment – about 14,000 books, books on CD, DVDs, and naturalist/science backpacks and kits. But, it’s been our little secret that those tangible, physical items in the library represents 1/3 of what we offer. A good two-thirds of library-owned materials is online through OverDrive and Cloud Library and be downloaded to your phone, tablet or e-reader – or, borrow our tablets and e-readers, books preloaded. We share those collections with other small Colorado libraries, reducing costs for all.

Would you like to be the first to borrow new copies of Game of Thrones 7 or Heartland 10? Please don’t come down expecting to find them on the shelf. They’re either still in production or currently airing as with many other popular series. However, we’ll hold your request until they are available – sometimes a year or longer though we, too, prefer immediate gratification. We’ll give you a call when available.

One of the best-kept secrets here at the library and in the Red Feather Lakes / Glacier View / Crystal Lakes area is Friends of Red Feather Lakes Community Library. Much of what you find in the library has been in full or in part contributed, worked towards, suggested, funded or otherwise helped along by that fine group under the current guidance of president Ann McKay. It’s no secret that membership is $10 a year and an area best buy. Contact us for more information: 970-881-2664.

Stay tuned. We have more library secrets and we’re outing them.