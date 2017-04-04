Tree planting to start April 10 at Lions Open Space

Starting April 10, construction crews will be present at Lions Open Space in LaPorte to plant trees and shrubs. No parking area or trail closures are expected.

Crews will plant trees and shrubs along the east bank of the Cache la Poudre River to help stabilize the recently reconstructed riverbank and enhance aesthetics at the open space.

Lions Open Space is home to the westernmost portion of the Poudre River Trail, which continues west as the Pleasant Valley Trail. The Pleasant Valley Trail will be rerouted away from the worksite but will remain open. Also, fishing access on the Poudre River will stay open.

This work is expected to be completed by April 15.

These plantings are the final phase of a project started in spring of 2016 at Lions Open Space to repair damage caused during previous flood events; stabilize the bank of the Poudre River so it is more resilient during floods; and enhance fish habitat in the river.

For more information on this project, please contact Danielle Levine, restoration ecologist, at 970-619-4553.