UC Health to partner with Steamboat hospital

UCHealth and Yampa Valley Medical Center Agree to Partnership

Steamboat Springs, Colo. (June 8, 2017) – Yampa Valley Medical Center and UCHealth are pleased to announce the organizations have signed an agreement to cement their long-standing relationship to provide increased access to care and advanced treatment options for patients in northwest Colorado. The agreement, which the organizations signed June 7, details how YVMC will integrate with UCHealth, and it includes significant benefits for the medical center and the Steamboat Springs community.

YVMC will become one of eight hospitals in the UCHealth family, and this broader network of care will provide important assistance and resources for patients, medical providers and staff. New opportunities for professional development and career growth will be available for providers and employees, and services including virtual visits, My Health Connection and telemedicine will provide additional resources for patients without requiring them to leave their community. The partnership will help YVMC continue to grow as a hub of advanced care for patients throughout the region. The integration is expected to be complete in late summer of 2017.

“Today is day one of a very bright future for health care in northwest Colorado,” said YVMC Chief Executive Officer Frank May. “As part of the UCHealth family, YVMC will soon be able to improve access to and coordination of health care for our patients. Patient-centered, personalized care will continue at YVMC as we all work together to improve the health of individuals, our community and the value of health care.”

In July 2016, YVMC announced its intention to seek a Front Range partner. On March 1, 2017, after an extensive competitive review process, YVMC announced it would be pursuing a partnership with UCHealth, a nationally-recognized health care network based in Colorado.

“We are excited to welcome YVMC, their patients, employees and providers into the UCHealth family,” said Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “UCHealth believes in providing advanced care close to home, and we’ll be looking for opportunities to continue YVMC’s growth and tradition of excellence while adding new services and access to specialists for patients in this region.”

Investment in the Community/Investment in Northern Colorado

As part of this agreement, the community and YVMC will benefit from investments of more than $105 million from UCHealth, including commitments related to:

Innovative technology and new services.

Additional behavioral health and substance abuse resources.

Expanded emergency department resources.

Ongoing infrastructure improvements for existing facilities.

Implementation of the EPIC electronic medical record system to increase coordination of care and provide new tools for patients to monitor their own health.

A significant donation to Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation to benefit patients, YVMC and the Steamboat Springs community for decades to come.

Partnership in the UCHealth Integrated Network to continue improving value, quality, provider satisfaction and patient experience.

YVMC’s Board of Trustees will continue to provide local governance, and its leadership team will ensure patients receive the very best possible care at all times. YVMC will remain a major employer in Steamboat Springs, supporting community organizations as it has since its inception.

The integration builds on a 20-year history of collaboration between UCHealth and YVMC. Following receipt of regulatory approvals, YVMC will officially become part of UCHealth.

As a nonprofit health system, UCHealth is dedicated to the communities it serves. In fiscal year 2016, UCHealth provided $584 million in benefits, financial assistance and subsidized care to directly benefit patients and communities including $223 million in uncompensated care for uninsured and under-insured patients.