Volunteers needed for Forest Visitor Center in Fort Collins

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking volunteers who are interested in natural resources and recreation to provide information to visitors at the Canyon Lakes Ranger District Office in Fort Collins.

Volunteers will answer phones and talk with people who visit the office interested in camping, hiking, hunting, four-wheel driving, ATVing, rafting and more. Volunteers will learn from seasoned employees and other volunteers who are dedicated to “caring for the land and serving people” throughout the Roosevelt National Forest.

The office needs volunteers to serve four to eight hours a week. If you would like more information or you would like to sign up, please contact Mary Bollinger at mcbollinger@fs.fed.us or call 970-295-6702.

Volunteers provide a great service to the Canyon Lakes Ranger District and these positions help enhance the overall visitor experience, while also helping instill appreciation for our wonderful public lands.