Wellington Boys & Girls Club receives golf tournament proceeds

On Nov. 9, the Loveland First National Denver staff and Bert McCaffrey from Business Card Factory presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County – Wellington Unit with golf tournament proceeds of $8,100.

The 15th annual golf tournament was held in August at Mountain Vista golf course. Major sponsors were First National Denver and Business Card Factory. Co-sponsors were Frontier LLC, Vanworks, and Finish Line Awards.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The golf tournament is one of the many fundraisers to help with this effort.

Several FND employees volunteered at the golf tournament and helped raise funds for the Club. Employees include Mary McCaffrey, Stacie Zidan, Chaquita Powers, Christina Veltri, Beth Strauch, Karen Zurfluh, Hannah Unitt, Katrina Gusman, Kerie Stevens, Matt Willett, Steve Huddleston and Jodi Milton.