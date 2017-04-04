Wellington Public Library update

By Kathy Bornhoft

Library Director

If you remember back to last year, I went on a tirade about dandelions. This year, I’m more concerned with everything catching on fire.

I’m originally from northeast Colorado, and the grass fire they had on March 6 was a wakeup call for all of us about just how dry our area is. You can’t prevent a lightning strike, but most other ways that fires start can be prevented. Since I have a fireman in the family—my son Drew—I asked him to walk through and around our house and point out some potentially hazardous situations.

If you don’t have a firemen in your family, please check out Firewise.org. Rachel at The Wellington Fire Department told me about this great informational website.

For example, the website tells you not to store firewood or propane tanks close to your house. Keep your landscape bushes trimmed low and spaced evenly. If your deck sits off the ground, get under there with the raccoons and clear out all the debris that has blown in. Also, make sure your dryer vent on the exterior of your house is clear of debris. And try to create a 30-foot defensible area around every structure.

I know most of you are thinking, “Kathy, I’m smarter than your average bear. I know all of this.” Yes, I know these are all common-knowledge, house-ownership 101 tips, but how many of you need to do at least one of these projects?

Moving on to the library, we will have two Preschool Storytimes in April. On April 11, the topic will be Easter Egg Trees, and on April 25 it will be Bears. Both Storytimes start at 11 a.m. As always, we will read some wonderful children’s books and do an awesome craft. There has to be a bare spot on your refrigerator for some artwork.

The Wellington Public Library Bookclub meets April 13 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Inheriting Edith, a novel by Zoe Fishman. Maggie Sheets, a housekeeper and single mother, inherits a house in present-day Sag Harbor, New York, from her former friend Liza, a famous author. Maggie must decide whether moving in is worth the price of what comes with the bequest: Liza’s 82-year-old mother, Edith. Copies of the bookclub book are available at the library.

Mary’s Card-Making Class is scheduled for April 19 at 1 p.m. Please call or sign up at the library. Space is limited.

The Wellington Library Friends will be meeting April 3 at 4:30 p.m. Please consider donating your used books that are in good condition to the Friends. Your donation helps provide new books for the library and also helps fund our ongoing programs. Plus, we enjoy watching people find a favorite book at our bookstore. It’s a great place to shop!