Wellington Public Library update for May, 2017

What does life hold in store for you? My youngest son graduates this month from high school and many of you have graduates in your lives also.

Some of these graduates know what they want to do and some of them don’t. Some of them will go on to the career that they thought they wanted and some will find another path that they prefer. Life is unpredictable and exhilarating.

By Kathy Bornhoft,

Library Director

The movie “Parenthood” describes how some people like the thrill of the roller coaster while some prefer the merry-go-round. The roller coaster represents the ups and downs of life, while the merry-go-round represents when life becomes too predictable and unchallenging. Actually both rides make me sick and I prefer to just have a snow cone and a funnel cake, but I understand the analogy. I know some of these graduates are unsure about their lives after high school. They have become used to the pace of the merry-go-round. But whether they like it or not their lives will have ups and downs. And much of their lives will be unpredictable.

But here’s the thing: No matter what age you are, life will always continue to change. New people, new jobs, new challenges. We all face them and the people who are the happiest are the people who look forward to their next adventure. Never let fear of the unknown future keep you from discovering what it is you truly love. One of the greatest realizations a person can have is that you can always change your path and it can be changed at any time and any age. There is no time limit on finding your passion in life. And have a snow cone and/ or a funnel cake once in awhile.

The Wellington Library Friends meet May 1 at 4:30 p.m. If you’re interested in joining the Friends please attend. Storytimes are set for 11 a.m. on May 9 and 23. On May 9, we will be reading about Wyoming, and on May 23 we will be learning about flowers and butterflies.

The May Cardmaking Class is the 17th at 1 p.m.

The Wellington Public Library Book Club meets May 18 to discuss Wallace Stegner’s “The Angle of Repose,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature in 1972. The book tells the story of Lyman Ward, an aging and infirm historian reconstructing the life of his frontier-era grandmother.

The library will be closed May 27-29 to observe Memorial Day. The Summer Reading Program will begin June 1.